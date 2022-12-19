x
Charlotte Today

Football Fun Picks on Charlotte Today

The competition heats up with a near sweep from Mia

 It's that time...time to talk a little football. Mia had a great day and now is inching back into the win column. Watch out Eugene, Mia is gaining ground.
As the playoff picture intensifies...this week we had 4 games were watching closely. 

We will continue our Charlotte Today football showdown between Mia and Eugene and keep a running tab on the results of our competition.

 

The Matchups.

Panthers take on the Steelers in Charlotte
Commanders are taking on the Giants in D.C.
Bengals heading to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers
and the Dolphins are taking on the Bills in New York

 

Eugene’s predictions
Panthers
Commanders
Tampa Bay                                                                                                           Dolphins

 

Mia’s predictions                                                                                          Panthers
Giants
Bengals
Bills

 

Sundays  Results

Panthers lost to Steelers

Bengals beat the Buccaneers

Giants beat Commanders in DC.

Bills continue dominance over Dolphins

Mia now has 8 wins...inching closer to Eugene...and they have tied twice 

