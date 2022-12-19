Football Fun Picks on Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: DKMS
It's that time...time to talk a little football. Mia had a great day and now is inching back into the win column. Watch out Eugene, Mia is gaining ground.
As the playoff picture intensifies...this week we had 4 games were watching closely.
We will continue our Charlotte Today football showdown between Mia and Eugene and keep a running tab on the results of our competition.
The Matchups.
Panthers take on the Steelers in Charlotte
Commanders are taking on the Giants in D.C.
Bengals heading to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers
and the Dolphins are taking on the Bills in New York
Eugene’s predictions
Panthers
Commanders
Tampa Bay Dolphins
Mia’s predictions Panthers
Giants
Bengals
Bills
Sundays Results
Panthers lost to Steelers
Bengals beat the Buccaneers
Giants beat Commanders in DC.
Bills continue dominance over Dolphins
Mia now has 8 wins...inching closer to Eugene...and they have tied twice