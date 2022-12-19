Football Fun Picks on Charlotte Today

The competition heats up with a near sweep from Mia

It's that time...time to talk a little football. Mia had a great day and now is inching back into the win column. Watch out Eugene, Mia is gaining ground.

As the playoff picture intensifies...this week we had 4 games were watching closely.

We will continue our Charlotte Today football showdown between Mia and Eugene and keep a running tab on the results of our competition.

The Matchups.

Panthers take on the Steelers in Charlotte

Commanders are taking on the Giants in D.C.

Bengals heading to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers

and the Dolphins are taking on the Bills in New York

Eugene’s predictions

Panthers

Commanders

Tampa Bay Dolphins

Mia’s predictions Panthers

Giants

Bengals

Bills

Sundays Results

Panthers lost to Steelers

Bengals beat the Buccaneers

Giants beat Commanders in DC.

Bills continue dominance over Dolphins