It’s time to participate in Football Fun Picks on Charlotte Today. This weeks matchups are going to be exciting and add clarity to the NFL playoff picture.

Here are the Matchups.

Panthers take on the Steelers in Charlotte

Commanders are taking on the Giants in D.C.

Bengals heading to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers

and the Dolphins are taking on the Bills in New York

Eugene’s predictions

Panthers

Commanders

Tampa

Dolphins

Mia predictions

Panthers

Giants

Bengals

Bills

