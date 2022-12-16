CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: DKMS
It’s time to participate in Football Fun Picks on Charlotte Today. This weeks matchups are going to be exciting and add clarity to the NFL playoff picture.
Here are the Matchups.
Panthers take on the Steelers in Charlotte
Commanders are taking on the Giants in D.C.
Bengals heading to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers
and the Dolphins are taking on the Bills in New York
Eugene’s predictions
Panthers
Commanders
Tampa
Dolphins
Mia predictions
Panthers
Giants
Bengals
Bills
Stay tune for the results on Monday.
