Football Fun Picks on Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: DKMS
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
It's that time...time to talk a little football. As the playoff picture intensifies...and the final game of the season comes to an end this week we are watching 5 games closely. Some of these games have playoff implications. It’s has been an exciting competitions, Eugene is still in the lead.
Here are the matchups:
The Matchups.
Giants taking on the Eagles
Cowboys versus the Commanders
Lions travel to take on Packers
Panthers versus New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns roll into Pittsburgh Steeler Country
Eugene’s predictions
Eagles
Commanders
Packers
Panthers
Browns
Mia’s predictions
Giants
Cowboys
Lions
Panthers
Steelers
Tune in on Monday for the results.
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.
From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001
If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com