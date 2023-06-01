Football Fun Picks on Charlotte Today

The final week before playoffs start

It's that time...time to talk a little football. As the playoff picture intensifies...and the final game of the season comes to an end this week we are watching 5 games closely. Some of these games have playoff implications. It’s has been an exciting competitions, Eugene is still in the lead.

Here are the matchups:

Giants taking on the Eagles

Cowboys versus the Commanders

Lions travel to take on Packers

Panthers versus New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns roll into Pittsburgh Steeler Country

Eugene’s predictions

Eagles

Commanders

Packers

Panthers

Browns

Mia’s predictions

Giants

Cowboys

Lions

Panthers

Steelers

Tune in on Monday for the results.

