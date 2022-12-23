Football Fun Picks on Charlotte Today

The competition heats up with Mia gaining ground

It's that time...time to talk a little football. Mia had a great day last week and now is inching back into the win column. Watch out Eugene, Mia is gaining ground. As the playoff picture intensifies...this week we are watching 4 games closely. We will continue our Charlotte Today football showdown between Mia and Eugene and keep a running tab on the results of our competition.

The Matchups.

Panthers take on the Lions at Bank of America Stadium

Eagles travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys

Texans face the Titans

Giants take on Vikings

Eugene’s predictions

Panthers

Eagles

Texans

Vikings

Mia’s predictions

Lions

Cowboys

Titans

Vikings

