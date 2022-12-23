Football Fun Picks on Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: DKMS
It's that time...time to talk a little football. Mia had a great day last week and now is inching back into the win column. Watch out Eugene, Mia is gaining ground. As the playoff picture intensifies...this week we are watching 4 games closely. We will continue our Charlotte Today football showdown between Mia and Eugene and keep a running tab on the results of our competition.
The Matchups.
Panthers take on the Lions at Bank of America Stadium
Eagles travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys
Texans face the Titans
Giants take on Vikings
Eugene’s predictions
Panthers
Eagles
Texans
Vikings
Mia’s predictions
Lions
Cowboys
Titans
Vikings
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.
From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
