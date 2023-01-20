Football fun picks - the Divisional Round

The competition is heating up!

It's time to talk football and not just any football, it’s the "Divisional Round!"

Here are the games we will be watching.

Matchups

The Giants taking on the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Dak Prescott & his Cowboys versus the 49ers & the young QB Purdy.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars roll into Arrowhead stadium to face Andy Reid’s Chiefs.

Finally the Bengals vs Bills is a rematch of the game that was cancelled due to Bill’s Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest that occurred on week 17 in Cincinnati.

Results

Mia is officially in the lead in our playoff edition with 3 wins 2 losses and 1 tie. Eugene has 2 wins, 3 losses and 1 tie. Tune in next week when we reveal the results of divisional round.

