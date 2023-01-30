Football Fun Picks with Charlotte Today

The NFC & AFC Conference Championship Round Results

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It's time to talk football and the results of the AFC & NFC Conference Championship Round

Here are the results:

Matchups and results

The 49ers were heavily outmatched by the Eagles.

The Eagles continuously scored and did not look back at all.. The Eagles punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals return to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Conference Championship and it did not go well for the Bengals. The Chief’s pull out a victory in the last second with a 45 yard field goal to take a decisive 3 point lead.

The Eagles will now meet the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Eugene

Chiefs and Philadelphia

Mia

Bengals and 49ers

Charlotte Today Playoff Results

Mia has 3 wins and 2 ties. Eugene has 7 wins, and 2 ties. Tune in next 2 weeks when we pick and reveal the results of the Super Bowl.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.