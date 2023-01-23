Football Fun Picks with Mia and Eugene on Charlotte Today

The Results of the Divisional Round

It's time to talk football and the results of last week's “Divisional Round!"

Here are the results:

Matchups Results

The Eagles destroyed the Giants 38 to 7

The Cowboys lost a close game to the 49ers, 19 to 12

the Jaguars got rolled over by the Chiefs, 27 to 20

The Bengals jumped out to an early lead on the Bills and never looked back, 27 to 10

Charlotte Today Results

Mia was on the losing side of the ledger with 4 losses. Eugene made up ground and took the lead with 3 win and a tie. Mia has 3 wins and 2 ties. Eugene has 5 wins, and 2 ties. Tune in next week when we pick and reveal the results of the Conference Championship Round.

