Football Fun Picks with Charlotte Today

The Conference Championship Round

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It's time to talk football and pick the matchups for the AFC & NFC Conference Championship Round.

Here are the games:

Matchups

The 49ers will appear once again in the NFC Championship round to face the Eagles in Philadelphia.

The Cincinnati Bengals to face the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Conference Championship. Incidentally the Bengal came away with the Victory

Eugene picks

Chiefs and Philadelphia

Mia picks

Bengals and 49ers

Charlotte Today Playoff Results

Mia has 3 wins and 2 ties. Eugene has 5 wins, and 2 ties. Tune in next week when we pick and reveal the results of the Conference Championship Round.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.