Football Tailgate with two great recipes

Pig Candy and Colorado Green Chili for your next tailgate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's about time, football season is here and it's time to get your game day grill face on. It may be preseason but great time to try out some new recipes to impress your friend, family and fellow tailgaters once the season starts.

First up a Smokey Sweet Appetizer - Pig Candy.

It’s best prepped a day or two before and reheated.

While this is made with pork you can use beef or lamb cuts that can be made into bacon. Get a nice slab of pork belly and if still on remove the skin.

Season both sides overnight with your favorite pork rub and fire up your smoker to 250.

Put into smoker or grill (use a chip box for smoke flavor and a drip pan below to catch the drippings) fat side up and cook until 165.

Remove, let cool slight so you can handle it, cut into strips then bite sized pieces and toss in favorite sweet barbecue sauce.

Increase heat to 350, put pieces in a covered aluminum pan and cook until temperature reaches 200 and the pieces are crusted with caramelized gooey sauce.

Put on toothpicks or skewers and serve warm with a little extra bbq sauce for dipping.

Chili for hot or cold days -Colorado Green Chili.

This is a great chili for hot or cold weather and much lighter than a beef or bean chili, and perfect for any gameday spread. Buy 15 Hatch chilies in grocery store, heat grill to 450 degrees and char the chilies around. Let cool, cut the tops off, remove seeds, and chop.

In a cast iron pot sauté a chopped onion and garlic for a few minutes, add in chicken stock, diced tomatoes (fresh or canned), the seasoning blend (salt, pepper, chili powder, cumin, oregano, paprika, Mexican chili powder), and cooked pulled pork. Let simmer for 1-2 hours and serve topped with sour cream, avocado, sour cream, and a warm tortilla and some scoop shaped tortilla chips on the side. For some heat also roast up some jalapeno or hotter peppers, or just add in some cayenne to the pot.