Delicious treats to help your pup cool off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is officially in full swing and today For the Love of Dutch joined Charlotte Today to talk all about summer snacks and food to feed your dog that are not only safe, but tasty to help them cool off.

- Fruity Pops with banana, fruit juice and yogurt

- Summer Pupsicles with pureed apple, yogurt and cinnamon

- Chilly Coconut and Strawberry Bites with coconut oil and strawberries

Also watermelon can be served fresh or frozen!

For the Love of Dutch feeds, nourishes, and nurtures your pet with natural food. Their ready to serve, handcrafted, small batch meals are made with fresh, seasonal produce and sustainably sourced meat from local farms. Every choice they make is driven to boost the health, wellness, and vitality of fur children which feeds not only stomachs, but also their sweet souls. For more information and to place your order, visit fortheloveofdutch.com.

