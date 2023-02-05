Dog food from fresh, seasonal produce and sustainably sourced meat

For the Love of Dutch gets their ingredients all from local farms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the Love of Dutch feeds, nourishes, and nurtures your pet with natural food. Led by founder Christi Busch, their ready to serve, handcrafted, small batch meals are made with fresh, seasonal produce and sustainably sourced meat from local farms.

The company was born out of a need to help Christi’s second Basset, Dutch, after he developed crystals in his urine. Instead of the traditional approach offered by her veterinarian at the time, she searched for and found a veterinarian who offered a holistic approach to his crystal issue. With this vet’s encouragement, Busch started cooking homemade fresh food for Dutch and Lucy (her other pup at the time) which greatly improved their health and cured Dutch of his medical problem. It was this experience that showed her the value of real food for dogs that she now shares through her company.

For more information go to ForTheLoveOfDutch.com

