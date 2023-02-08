Former White House Chef shares recipe for helping vets & farmers - sponsored by Bob Evans Farms

Chef Andre Rush, former White House Chef for Bush, Obama, and Clinton Administrations

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

On Wednesday we were joined by Former White House Chef for the Obama, Bush, and Clinton Administrations, and that's just one of the highlights of Chef Andre Rush's amazing career.

Chef Andre is now teaming up with Bob Evans Farms and The USO, to support the mental well-being of military members. Through their joint efforts Bob Evans Our Farm Salutes All Who Serve program is sharing new recipes and discussing the importance of supporting America’s military heroes and their families through volunteerism, grant opportunities, awareness and donations. A recent study found a majority of families feel more connected with their loved ones after sharing a meal, yet nearly 3 out of 4 military parents often go two or more weeks without being able to share a meal.

Here's what we learned from the "Our Farm Salutes" chat with Chef Andre:

FAMILY MENU — Macaroni Croquettes with Avocado Sauce – a perfect summertime celebration recipe

MEALTIME MAGIC — Bringing people together through food & community

AFFORDABLE NUTRITION — High-quality, farm-fresh refrigerated dinner sides & breakfast products at grocery stores nationwide

SUPPORT OUR TROOPS — Look for Bob Evans purple packaging – the color that symbolizes all branches of the military–featuring Our Farm Salutes & USO logos

To learn more about their efforts, head to: OurFarmSalutes.com

Chef Andre is also keeping busy, as the host of Tubi’s top reality show, ‘Kitchen Comando,’ author of a best-selling book and he spends much of his energy advocating for military causes. If that isn’t enough, he’s also the ONLY chef in the Weightlifting Hall of Fame.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.