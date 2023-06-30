Fourth of July celebration tips

Easy and affordable ways to step up your Independence Day parties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fourth of July is right around the corner, so it's time to get everything together for your celebrations! Jennifer Bishop from J. Leigh events joined Charlotte Today with some great tips for your party.

First thing: don't feel like you have to invite EVERYONE. It's your party! Only invite the amount of people you feel comfortable hosting and don't feel like you have to include every person.

Next, go beyond hamburgers and hotdogs when it comes to food! There are fun and creative ways to serve various snacks that your guests will love.

Decor can be affordable and fun as well! Adding a bit of color to the mantle and finding festive plate wear and napkins can add extra festivity.

Jennifer Bishop, the owner of J. Leigh Events, is an event planner with over 10 years of experience. She has planned everything from intimate events like baby showers to large-scale events like the Bayhaven Food and Wine Festival, which has attracted thousands of attendees and national attention. For more information on how she can help you, go online to j-leigh.com.

