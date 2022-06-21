Fourth of July Foods with Ernie Adler

Nothing says tradition like hot dogs, brats, sausage, and kielbasa on the grill. These foods have to be part of the menu but they don’t have to be the main course. We’ll start off with a great “tube steak” appetizer. To start with keep in mind that store bought hot dogs are usually fully cooked. Kielbasa, sausages and brats may not be cooked. If buying from a store read the package first for food safety purposes. Fire up your grill on high and halve shallots or red onion (slice into thirds cross-wise) char, remove, then chop. Heat up a skillet and sauté them with some balsamic vinegar, honey, crushed red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper for 5 minutes and let cool. Then fold into fresh ricotta cheese. If serving in mini-peppers, cut the tops off and remove the seeds, or if serving on baguette remove some of the inside breading to make a canoe well. Once you’ve picked your “tube steak” of choice if not fully cooked then fire up the grill and cook, or if fully cooked just heat up, until they reach 165 degrees and slice into rings. Put the ricotta mix on the baguette or into the peppers, add your rings, and eat away.