Fourth of July Foods with Ernie Adler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coming up in just a few weeks is July 4th, Independence Day. A time to celebrate our great country with friends and family and nothing is better to entertain than an All American cookout BBQ. Today we’ll be taking a little spin on some traditional fare with the grillmaster Ernie Adler.
Nothing says tradition like hot dogs, brats, sausage, and kielbasa on the grill. These foods have to be part of the menu but they don’t have to be the main course. We’ll start off with a great “tube steak” appetizer. To start with keep in mind that store bought hot dogs are usually fully cooked. Kielbasa, sausages and brats may not be cooked. If buying from a store read the package first for food safety purposes. Fire up your grill on high and halve shallots or red onion (slice into thirds cross-wise) char, remove, then chop. Heat up a skillet and sauté them with some balsamic vinegar, honey, crushed red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper for 5 minutes and let cool. Then fold into fresh ricotta cheese. If serving in mini-peppers, cut the tops off and remove the seeds, or if serving on baguette remove some of the inside breading to make a canoe well. Once you’ve picked your “tube steak” of choice if not fully cooked then fire up the grill and cook, or if fully cooked just heat up, until they reach 165 degrees and slice into rings. Put the ricotta mix on the baguette or into the peppers, add your rings, and eat away.
Next up a great dessert to finish the meal; cast iron fruit crumble. You can use any fresh berries, apples, or peaches. For the peaches boil water, place each peach in for 30 seconds, then put into and ice water bath. The skin will then come right off, then cut into slices, and pat dry with a paper towel. If using apples peel, core, and cut into slices. For the fruit in a bowl combine sugar and cornstarch, then gently toss the fruit and place into a cast iron skillet. For the topping put in a bowl cut up cold butter small pieces and add flour, brown and regular sugar, cinnamon, salt, and oats. Hand mix ingredients with a fork. Heat the grill to 350 degrees and cook until bubbly approximately 40 minutes. Serve and top with vanilla ice cream and another dash of cinnamon. for more delicious recipe visit Erniesbbq.com