Fourth of July grilling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Independence Day is coming up and an outdoor BBQ is a central part of every celebration. Enrie Adler joined the show focusing on 3 key items: baby-back ribs, corn, and smores.
First the ribs. Pork ribs are pretty expensive these days costing close to $5.00 per lb. and generally weigh about 3 lbs. so you’re paying $15 just for one rack. Most people tend to eat anywhere between 1/3 and ½ a rack so think about how many people you’re cooking for so you don’t overbuy. When ready to grill or smoke, take out of the package, give them a quick rinse, and pat dry with a paper towel. Grab a piece of paper towel and turn over. There is a membrane on the backside and using the paper towel grab the membrane where it meets the bone, and gently pull it all the way off the length of the rack. Then take a paring knife and trim any excess fat on the bottom side then the top side. Next season with your favorite rub or I use (2) tbsp. each chili powder and Kosher salt, (1) tbsp. each onion, cumin, pepper, paprika, 1 tbsp. sugar, and mustard powder and season both sides of the rack coating the entire surface. Let rest to room temperature while your grill or smoker heats up to 250-275 degrees. Place directly on the grill with a water pan below, or if making multiple racks stand upright in a grill rack. If there is not enough room for a water pan place ribs over a burner that is off leaving the other burners on (indirect heat). Spray or baste every 20 minutes with some apple juice. Ribs should be done in about 4-5 hours when the meat recedes from the bones a little over ¼ inch. If you gently tug two bones apart they should just be able to separate. If you want to add BBQ sauce now is the time to do it. Turn the heat up to 350 degrees and baste both sides for 10 minutes, then serve immediately. It’s a good idea to cut racks into 3-4 bone sections so it’s all eaten.
Next up is grilled Mexican corn. Do not boil corn or leave it in the husk to grill because that adds no flavor to it. Take off the husk and any silk. Put the grill on 400 degrees and lightly baste the entire ear with corn or vegetable oil. Grill until it is lightly charred to your personal taste. While it’s grilling combine 1/2 cup each mayonnaise and sour cream, ¾ cup mayonnaise, ½ cup fresh chopped cilantro, 1 cup Cotija cheese, juice of 1 lime, 1 tsp. chili powder, a pinch of Kosher salt and pepper, and for some optional heat some jalapeno powder or cayenne pepper. When the corn is done simply take a rubber spatula and slather the mixture all over the corn, squeeze a little more lime juice on, and dig in.
Finally on to dessert. No cookout is complete with having smores not everyone has a campfire but everyone can make smores on their grill. Buy a package of sugar or waffle ice cream cones (pointed bottoms), a package of your favorite chocolate bar or chips, mini marshmallows, even some ingredients like crushed up Graham crackers, mini Reese’s cups or Rolo candies. Turn the grill up to 400 degrees, place ingredients one layer at a time in the cone, then carefully wrap in foil closing it up entirely. Please upright in a pepper tray or gently flat on the grill on indirect heat (over a burner that’s off while the others are on). In about 6-8 minutes take a peek in the top and remove to serve when everything is melted. Carefully unwrap and wait a moment to eat because the inside will be very hot and could burn your mouth. If you want top with some caramel sauce or chocolate syrup, sprinkles, or crushed nuts, whatever you like.
To check out Ernie's cooking classes and more go online to ErniesBBQ.com.