Fourth of July grilling

First the ribs. Pork ribs are pretty expensive these days costing close to $5.00 per lb. and generally weigh about 3 lbs. so you’re paying $15 just for one rack. Most people tend to eat anywhere between 1/3 and ½ a rack so think about how many people you’re cooking for so you don’t overbuy. When ready to grill or smoke, take out of the package, give them a quick rinse, and pat dry with a paper towel. Grab a piece of paper towel and turn over. There is a membrane on the backside and using the paper towel grab the membrane where it meets the bone, and gently pull it all the way off the length of the rack. Then take a paring knife and trim any excess fat on the bottom side then the top side. Next season with your favorite rub or I use (2) tbsp. each chili powder and Kosher salt, (1) tbsp. each onion, cumin, pepper, paprika, 1 tbsp. sugar, and mustard powder and season both sides of the rack coating the entire surface. Let rest to room temperature while your grill or smoker heats up to 250-275 degrees. Place directly on the grill with a water pan below, or if making multiple racks stand upright in a grill rack. If there is not enough room for a water pan place ribs over a burner that is off leaving the other burners on (indirect heat). Spray or baste every 20 minutes with some apple juice. Ribs should be done in about 4-5 hours when the meat recedes from the bones a little over ¼ inch. If you gently tug two bones apart they should just be able to separate. If you want to add BBQ sauce now is the time to do it. Turn the heat up to 350 degrees and baste both sides for 10 minutes, then serve immediately. It’s a good idea to cut racks into 3-4 bone sections so it’s all eaten.