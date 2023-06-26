Free HIV Testing June 27th - sponsored by Walgreens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
June 27th is National HIV Testing Day. Here to tell us about it and how you can get involved is Brad McElya, the Director of Specialty Health Solutions at Walgreens. “As a pharmacist who practiced in Indiana and North Carolina, I know the critical role pharmacists play as highly accessible healthcare providers across America” says McElya. He adds “in my current role, I oversees Walgreens HIV treatment and prevention efforts, including training pharmacy teams.
An estimated 1 in 8 people living with HIV in the U.S. don’t know their status1, and more than half of adults ages 18 to 64 have never been tested for HIV in their lifetime.2 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 gets tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.3 For people with certain risk factors, CDC recommends getting tested at least once a year.
It is important for everyone to know their status. Don’t take your health for granted. National HIV Testing Day is June 27, and Walgreens is partnering with KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), along with local health departments and community organizations to host the largest HIV testing event in the country, with free and confidential tests available at more than 400 Walgreens locations. Those interested can visit participating Walgreens stores on June 27 to receive free and fast test results in a familiar and stigma-free space, no appointment needed. People who are interested can find their nearest participating Walgreens location at www.greaterthan.org.