6 Free virtual summer camps

Jenny Martin from Southern Savers found some summer camp options that are free

4H North Carolina Virtual Summer Camps

https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu/4-h-curriculum-at-a-glance/nc-4-h-virtual-summer-programs/

Keep all the kids engaged and learning with online 4H programs. From classes on baking, sewing, plants and horticulture to coding and STEM classes there are a number of classes your kids can take. Designed for kids K-12.

Camp Wonderopolis

http://camp.wonderopolis.org/

Fun, free STEAM—science, technology, engineering, arts, and math—programs. How does a hot air balloon fly? Why does slime feel so gooey? How does a crane work? These are just a few of the things your child can explore this summer. Designed for kids of all ages.

Little Tikes Camp Play@Home

Starting June 15, Little Tikes will offer ideas for affordable, easy camp activities for young kids over social media and email. Parents can do them with kids at home, at their own pace. Designed for pre-school and early elementary ages.

Girls Who Code

Join in free online and local clubs all over the country helping to teach and foster future girl engineers and programmers. Many groups are meeting online doing weekly projects and lessons. Perfect for 3rd thru 12th grade girls.

Varsity Tutors Virtual Summer Camps

Varsity Tutors is offering lots of weeklong camp sessions completely free. Find classes that are fun, engaging and educational. Search by interest and subject and by age to find classes that your kids will love. Designed for kids K-12.