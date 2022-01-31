Frequently asked question about covid-19 answered.

Questions about the vaccine and booster shots answered

Should I get a booster shot? What about my children? What about the Omicron variant, do I need a booster? Here to walk us through some of the most asked questions is Victor Armstrong with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Q1: What is a COVID-19 booster shot?

The booster shot extends the effectiveness of the initial vaccine or vaccine series. The CDC recommends everyone ages 12 and older get their booster shot to continue to protect against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, especially during the current surge.

Q2: Who should get their booster shot, and when should they get it?

Everyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster 2 months after their first dose. An important change to the FDA and CDC’s booster guidance is that those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should get their boosters 5 months after the second dose. Adults 18 or older can get any brand of vaccine, though the CDC recommends receiving the Pfizer or Moderna booster, even if you originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Kids and teens ages 12 to 17 years old can only receive the Pfizer booster, and parental consent is required. The CDC also now recommends a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 who have compromised immune systems. You can get a booster anywhere COVID-19 vaccines are available. Boosters are free for everyone and no insurance or doctor's note is needed.

Q3: Should you still get your booster if you recently had COVID-19?

Yes, people should receive their booster at the recommended timeframe, even if they just had COVID-19, to protect against reinfection. People should receive their booster as soon as they become eligible to help protect against serious illness and hospitalizations, and to help protect them from variants.

Q4: What do you say to people who are nervous about getting their child vaccinated or boosted, or who think they’re at lower risk of getting COVID-19?

Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus just like everyone else. If they become infected, they can also experience long-term COVID-19 symptoms like headaches, memory loss and muscle fatigue. COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants. The vaccine produced a similar immunity in children 5 to 11 as in older kids and young adults ages 16 to 25. Getting your child vaccinated, and boosted if they are 12 or older, is important to get them back to safely being with their family and friends and doing the activities they love.

Q5: Where can parents and guardians go to get their child vaccinated?

Because the dosage for children ages 5 to 11 is smaller, it may not be available everywhere. But, children can get vaccinated at any location that has the smaller dose of Pfizer available, which may include local pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and grocery stores. Some pediatricians, doctors’ offices and hospitals will also have them. Parents can use the vaccine finder at MySpot.nc.gov to find an appointment nearby. If you need help making an appointment, you can call the North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567. Vaccines are always free, and parental consent is required.

Q6: Where can people go to get tested or to find at-home test kits?

The state is going all out to support existing testing sites, to open more sites across the state, and to increase access to at-home collection kits. If you are experiencing symptoms, you should get tested immediately. Please do not visit a hospital emergency department for a COVID-19 test. You can find a list of testing sites near you at ncdhhs.gov/GetTested . The NCDHHS website also allows you to view upcoming, no-cost community testing events near you. If you prefer to test at home, you can pick up an at-home test at a local pharmacy, where available. The Biden Administration recently announced that insurance companies are required to cover over-the-counter, at-home tests, making them no-cost for those with insurance. If you don't have insurance, you can request a no-cost home collection kit on the NCDHHS website. You can also call a health care provider to inquire about testing. We encourage everyone to call the test site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability, hours, and location.

Q7: How can people best protect themselves during the current Omicron surge?

If you’re not vaccinated, get your shot now. If you haven’t received your booster, get it as soon as you’re eligible. Don’t wait. Research shows booster doses increase a person’s ability to fight the new Omicron variant. Continue to wear a mask in all indoor public settings, wash your hands often, and stay 6 feet away from others.

