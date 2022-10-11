Gifts for everyone on your list

Creative gift ideas from specialty popcorn, to personalized gifts, and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The holiday countdown has begun! We've got you covered when it comes to creative gift ideas for the people on your list.

For the holiday season, Mabel's Labels offers a festive collection for gift giving and staying organized. From charming label packs for tucking in stockings to peel & stick labels to make gift-giving a breeze, Mabel's Labels has thought of everything to help you make the holidays special. The new collection includes NEW Acrylic Letters, Personalized Stocking Stuffers, Holiday Return Envelope Labels, Return Address Stamp, and Holiday Gift Tags. Beyond the holiday season, Mabel's Labels collection of durable, waterproof labels & more are ideal for getting your kids organized for daycare, school or any other activity. Learn more at mabelslabels.com $9.99 - $30

Who says you need an expensive spa get away to feel pampered and relaxed? Turn your everyday shower into a Japanese sanctuary with the Gentle Exfoliating Japanese Washcloth from Rising Sun! Refresh, renew and exfoliate with ease using this expertly crafted cloth designed with a unique 3D weave. You can clean in depth and exfoliate, all while using less soap than any other washcloth. At 11 x 39 inches long, it makes washing your back a breeze! Made in Japan, expert craftsmanship and modern technology come together to make this remarkable Japanese washcloth. It offers increased soap lather for a gentle yet deep clean even on the most sensitive skin. Quick drying and does not harbor bacteria. Machine washable and dryer safe. Available in both a standard adult size and a baby/child size. Learn more at risingsunbrands.com

Drizzle on the holiday spirit with Sweet Chaos! Their drizzled popcorn is the perfect mix of your favorite sweet & salty snacks… especially their seasonal offerings that include Black & White Sugar Cookie, Maple Brown Sugar, Iced Gingerbread, Vanilla Chai and Peppermint Crunch! Sweet Chaos Drizzles are Gluten Free, made with non-GMO popcorn, and have no artificial colors or flavors. Their mouthwatering popcorn is popped in Coconut Oil, with just the right amount of Cane Sugar and Sea Salt, and then sprinkled with delicious drizzles! Learn more at sweetchaos.com. $3.29

Another tasty treat is Wiley Wallaby Licorice. Tasty and delicious… the perfect choice for tucking in stockings! Wiley Wallaby offers a large variety of soft and chewy licorice that satisfies cravings for a sweet treat! Wiley Wallaby Licorice is fat free, vegan, and does not contain artificial colors and flavors. The Classic Red Licorice is thick, chunky and super-soft, making this gourmet licorice a favorite during the holidays! wileywallaby.com. $5.99

