Fun and easy meals to make in the air fryer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Air Fryer's gaining popularity in home kitchens, Petite Cook Charlotte is going to share three quick, easy, and delicious ways to have a little FUN with your air fryer.

3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

Mix well chill and bake 350 for 6 minutes

3 Ingredient Air Fryer Carrots

Carrots peeled and sliced into matchsticks

Olive Oil

Favorite savory seasoning

3 Ingredient Honey Glazed Salmon

2- Salmon filets

1/4 honey

1/4 cup soy sauce OR Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Salt and pepper salmon filets.

Mix together honey, soy sauce OR Dijon mustard. Coat salmon on both sides.

Air fry salmon at 380 degrees cook for 10-12 minutes.

For more information and recipes from the Petite Cook Charlotte, visit petitecookcharlotte.com

