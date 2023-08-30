x
Fun and easy meals to make in the air fryer

Chef Yvette Kerns shares air fryer recipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Air Fryer's gaining popularity in home kitchens, Petite Cook Charlotte is going to share three quick, easy, and delicious ways to have a little FUN with your air fryer. 

3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies 

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

Mix well chill and bake 350 for 6 minutes

 3 Ingredient Air Fryer Carrots

Carrots peeled and sliced into matchsticks

Olive Oil

Favorite savory seasoning 

3 Ingredient Honey Glazed Salmon

2- Salmon filets 

1/4 honey

1/4 cup soy sauce OR Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper 

Salt and pepper salmon filets. 

Mix together honey, soy sauce OR Dijon mustard. Coat salmon on both sides.

Air fry salmon at 380 degrees cook for 10-12 minutes.

For more information and recipes from the Petite Cook Charlotte, visit petitecookcharlotte.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m. 

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

