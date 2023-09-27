Fun Fall Getaway sponsored by Priceline, Visit MS. Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Auth

Leave your troubles behind and enjoy a relaxing Fall getaway

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The leaves will change color soon. That means it’s a great time to plan the perfect fall getaway. Whether you are trying to keep summer alive for a few more weeks with a beach holiday or looking for a new and unique destination, travel expert Laura Begley Bloom has some terrific ideas on where to go with your friends and family. “I been looking closely at the travel industry and I have some tips about planning the perfect getaway and ideas for great destinations” says Bloom.

Here they are:

Tip 1: Priceline

Discover hotel, flight and rental car deals exclusively in the app. Download today to stay connected with important trip details. Priceline, a leader in travel planning and booking, today announced the launch of Trip Intelligence, an innovative suite of over 40 booking tools and site enhancements. Informed by Priceline's latest proprietary traveler research and robust customer data, coupled with new technology and extensive testing, this rich feature set will transform how travelers plan and book their trips. Book your trip today with Priceline because Priceline Experiences gives you access to the most memorable experiences across the globe!

Tip 2: Miami Beach

There are so many things to do in the Miami Beach area. Search EXP Miami Beach Tours on Apple and Google Play and or download the App. Use the App the determine availability. The App also features period tours.

Tip 3: Mississippi has more

The most significant landmark of Tupelo’s modern history is a modest, two-room house where the King of Rock & Roll was born on January 8, 1935. From this humble beginning, Elvis Presley began his swift rise to become the world’s most popular entertainer. The house, built by his father with $180, draws over 50,000 visitors each year from across the world and is part of the 15-acre Elvis Presley Park. The home is a Mississippi landmark and the centerpiece of the park which includes, among many other exhibits, the popular photo-op “Elvis at 13” statue and Elvis’ childhood church. Don’t miss the chance to visit Elvis Presley’s birthplace & museum. This Vicksburg exhibit is more than just a model train, it’s a showcase of the incredible history and geography of Vicksburg. Multiple layouts of various historic train lines wrap around miniatures of historic buildings and landmarks. This is an exhibit for kids and history aficionados of all ages. In Mississippi, you can soak up the state’s rich history, as well as the signature culinary culture of the American South. During your visit, enjoy some of the best food, drinks, and desserts the Magnolia State has to offer. Whether you’re in the mood for chicken and waffles, craft beer, or decadent desserts, you’ll find a variety of hot spots and tasty tours throughout every corner of the state.