CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get your children in the kitchen this summer to create Fun, Simple, & healthy meals the entire family will love! Chef Yvette Kerns, known to many as the Petite Cook Charlotte and also from Jackson-Kerns Catering has some great tips to get your petite chefs excited about being in the kitchen.

1. Let your children research and choose recipes they are interested in creating and eating.

2. Involve your child in the grocery shopping via online (Instacart) or in person (making the list & sticking to a budget)

3. Allow your child to do the tasks alongside you ( measuring out ingredients, chopping the vegetables, setting the table) this includes clean up after making the meal as well.

5.GET CREATIVE and EMBRACE CREATIVITY! Have your child create some of their own recipes and make them together ( a new smoothie creation, pasta dish, or pizza combination) (If a child has an idea to alter or put a twist on the recipe let them do it and see what happens!)

Instagram: @petitecookcharlotte

Facebook: @petitecookcharlotte

