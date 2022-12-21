Fun STEAM activities to enjoy with kids over holiday break

Holiday themed STEAM projects for kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are talking holiday themed STEAM Projects kids can do over the winter break. This morning we're joined by Jennifer Bellamine from IDEA Lab Kids, Wesley Chapel location - to walk us through some of these educational projects.

IDEA Lab Kids is on a quest to find the best programs out there for children for age 4-14 years. What started as a rented space in the back of another business is now worldwide. IDEA Lab Kids is a true innovator in the STEAM educational space. IDEA Lab Kids offers camps, classes, workshops, and birthday experiences using coding, engineering, arts, science, 3D design, augmented reality, and other innovative subjects. “Today we are talking centripetal force as we make craft spinners. We also have a geo board to help kids identity geometric shape and learn about circumference and area “ says Bellamine. These hands on projects are a great way to teach kids as deep as they want to go.

STEAM stands for: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. It is a derivative from its earlier version, STEM, but extending the educational journey through hands-on arts education. The STEAM approach is designed to ignite a child’s imagination with experiential learning in a fun-filled environment. Over the holidays or when school is out, IDEA Lab Kids camps are in session! Full range of camp topics. Click here to see up to date schedules

Our tested and proven STEAM curriculum was designed by IDEA Lab for IDEA Lab. This ranges from 3D printing, augmented reality, coding, and science investigation, to visual arts and culinary arts.