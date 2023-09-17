Funbox Bounce House...fun for all ages!

The “World’s Biggest Bounce Park” is in the Charlotte area for 11 weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents, grandparents, and especially kids get ready to experience a jumping outdoor experience like none other. Funbox is here in the Carolinas.

This is not your typical bounce house. It is massive, 25,000 square feet, with jumping zones connecting 10 different play areas. On Friday we were joined by "Kangaroo Mike" who took us on a tour of the Funbox We were also joined by Kathy Gauger, who talked with us about the Catherine’s House partnership with Funbox. The Funbox, is a great place to take your little ones, and enjoy a huge Bouncy house experience. The Funbox is safe and well-staffed to make sure your littles have a great time . There is so much for your little ones to enjoy. Funbox features include:

· Mountain Challenge

· Battle Beam

· Gumball Gallop

· Obstacle Course

· Ninja Wall

· 23 Foot Slide

· Chill Zone

“We know that parents will not run around with their kids all day so we have the Green Zone” says Kangaroo Mike. The Green Zone is a 14000sqft area where families can relax, take a break under the canopies and enjoy a lunch or just some quality timeout from the fun. “Our parents and grandparents love this area while they watch their little ones enjoy the Funbox” says Kangaroo Mike.

Tickets are $22 for a 90-minute session. Tickets are required for all guests, whether or not they jump. Children ages 0-2 and seniors age 65+ are admitted for free when accompanied by a ticketed customer. Their opening weekend was huge, with tickets for just $9, thousands came out to enjoy the fun! Part of the opening weekend’s proceeds benefitted Catherine’s House.

“We are glad to be partnering with Funbox, to help raise awareness and help women in need” says Gauger. She adds “As a transitional home, Catherine’s House welcomes women and their children who would otherwise be homeless due to circumstances such as domestic violence, unemployment/underemployment, shortage of affordable housing, unexpected tragedies, and lack of support network. During their stay, each woman participates in an individualized 4-6 month program that includes case management, individual and group counseling, and a focus on emotional wellness.” While Catherine’s House meets the basic needs of their residents, their greatest impact is empowering women to become self-sufficient so that upon completing the program, the cycle of homelessness ends. Gauger adds “The money raised goes to help with resources, paying staff and other areas to help the women we serve. Catherine’s House serves 75-100 women and children annually, and has served over 2,350 women and children since 1992.”

Don’t let time pass you by, get out and enjoy the bounce house of a lifetime. Funbox is located outside of Concord Mills, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord, NC