Gainswave and Femiwave therapies, sponsored by Benton Integrative Medicine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Benton Integrative Medicine offers the Gainswave and Femiwave therapies. The gainswave and Femiwave is a painless shockwave therapy to support sexual function for men and women. The Gainswave helps men with erectile dysfunction, sensation as well as prostate related symptoms like having to wake up to urinate in the middle of the night. The Femiwave helps women with lubrication, sensation, and bladder control.

There are between 6-12 sessions depending on the severity of the symptoms. Each session only lasts about 15-20 minutes.

O-shots and P-shots are essentially PRP injections for regenerative medicine. PRP is platelet rich plasma ( from your own blood) that is rich in growth factors that Benton Integrative Medicine can use to rejuvenate the body depending on where they inject it. It can help with improved sexual function, reduce urinary leakage, improve scalp hair growth, improve the quality of the skin as well as restoring joint health.

