Gas prices are on the rise!

Tips to save on rising gas prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —



The recent conflict in the world has had a huge effect on gas prices. Gas and oil prices are on the rise. Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has some tips of how you can save on gasoline.

Here they are:

Tip 1: Use Free Apps to Find Lowest Prices

Easily scan which stations are offering the best prices with free apps like GasBuddy or Get Upside. The app will help save on gas and time by immediately finding the lower prices.

Tip 2: Use Free Rewards Programs

Every major gas station has a rewards program! Most offer 5¢ off per gallon for members and most of the programs are free to join. Take a moment and sign up for BP, Shell Exxon and other programs so that no matter where you stop you can always add the extra savings in.

Tip 3: Don’t Forget Your Club Memberships

If you already have a membership to Sam’s, Costco or BJ’s don’t forget to grab gas at the warehouse clubs. Only members are able to take advantage of their prices, but they tend to have some of the best prices in town! For example the current price at Sam’s is $3.19 a gallon compared to $3.49 at nearby stores. Also if you have a Walmart+ membership you get access to all Sam’s Club gas stations without needing to be a Sam’s member!

Tip 4: Pay with Gift Cards

If you have stations you love that charge a bit more when you use a credit card, then keep a few gift cards for that station in the car. Not only do we find great deals on gift cards at local grocery stores and online, but now you’ll get the cash price per gallon when you fill up.

Tip 5: Pay with Rewards Credit Cards

If you are grabbing gas at stations that don’t charge a difference between cash and credit, then always pay with a rewards credit card! You’ll earn points for free vacations or even cash back. For example the Sam’s Club credit card offers an additional 5% back on gas purchases!

Tip 6: Fill Up Earlier in the Week & Avoid Holiday Weekends

Many studies have shown that gas prices trend higher towards the weekend. So fill up your tank Monday thru Wednesday to save a little bit more. Also try to never get gas right before or during three day weekends. You’ll see prices jump around major holidays when they know everyone is traveling.

Tip 7: Increase Your Car’s Gas Mileage

Driving a bit safer like following speed limits, braking slower and accelerating slower all have significant impacts on your gas mileage. Also don’t forget to check your tire air pressure and change your oil regularly. Keeping your car in top working condition will help you go farther with every gallon you buy!