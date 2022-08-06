Gaston Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, helps with broad range of animal care

Clinic's Executive Director says "we never let anyone leave without getting help from our clinic"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to animal care and treatment, things can get pricey quick, even necessities can get expensive.

At Gaston Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, they offer a broad range of services - with their main goal being to help all animals that come through their door. They offer affordable care and say a pet owner's income level should never mean an animal goes without the care they need. Terry Kenny, the Executive Director of the clinic tells Charlotte Today "we never let anyone leave without getting help from our clinic." Kenny adds, she and Stephanie Rauch, have both helped re-home, adopt out, foster, and even adopt several animals themselves over the years.

In addition to services offered on site at their facility at: 425 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052...they also do a lot of great work in the community! As an organization they've: helped build fences and make better outdoor spaces for animals, and even have a standing (on-site) pantry with dog and cat food for people who can't afford food or need a little help from time to time. It's a very exciting time at the clinic right now too...as they continue work on a very special memorial garden - named after a special donor to the clinic.

One thing few people may realize says Rauch "you don't have to live in Gastonia or Gaston County to take advantage of our services, we are open to everyone."

To learn more head over to their website (umbrella organization): Animal League of Gaston County algc.org, head to the clinic website at gastonspayneuter.com or follow them on facebook: gaston low cost spay neuter.

You can also give them a call to learn more about how you can volunteer and help, how you can make a donation, or just get answer to questions you may have about their services: (704)868-4673

