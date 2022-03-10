Schedule a mammogram at Gastonia Nissan's Mobile Mammogram event

This event is on October 8th from 9am to 3pm

Gastonia Nissan has a couple great events coming up for a good cause. Coming up first is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They will be hosting their 8th annual mobile mammogram event right in their building! Gastonia Nissan will cover the cost of the mammogram for those that are not insured. You must be 40 years or older to participate in this event, or have a pre-existing condition within the past 12 months.

Next up Gastonia Nissan will have their Turquoise Tasting event. This will be a food and beverage pairing event in partnership with the American Lung Association. This will take place on October 13th and the Duke Mansion from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

