Get a good night sleep

Inspire the latest treatment for Sleep Apnea

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many American suffer from sleep disorder, and getting a good night sleep eludes them, but there is some help. Dr. Joshua Levine from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat (CEENTA) has the latest on sleep apnea and the latest preventative treatment.

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder in which a person’s breathing is interrupted during sleep. Approximately 18 million Americans have this condition, though many are not diagnosed with the sleep disorder. Oftentimes the person who suffers from it is not even aware their breathing is stopped or slowed during sleep; rather, they are told about their condition by others who witness it. They may also suffer from symptoms of this condition without knowing that is what they derive from. People with this condition often exhibit “excessive daytime sleepiness,” moodiness, depression, and a decrease in alertness. Sleep apnea treatment options depend on the type and severity. Mild cases may be treated with behavioral therapy, such as changing sleeping position or avoiding alcohol, cigarettes or sleeping pills. There are also dental appliances that can be used. CPAP machines and machines are by far the most common form of treatment, and help those with sleep apnea to breathe easier while they sleep, helping them to get a full night's sleep. Surgical treatment may also be a possibility. The latest treatment Inspire can also help in the mitigation of Sleep Apnea.