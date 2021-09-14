Get a good night sleep

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many American suffer from sleep disorder, and getting a good night sleep eludes them, but there is some help. Dr. Joshua Levine from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat (CEENTA) has the latest on sleep apnea and the latest preventative treatment.
Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder in which a person’s breathing is interrupted during sleep. Approximately 18 million Americans have this condition, though many are not diagnosed with the sleep disorder. Oftentimes the person who suffers from it is not even aware their breathing is stopped or slowed during sleep; rather, they are told about their condition by others who witness it. They may also suffer from symptoms of this condition without knowing that is what they derive from. People with this condition often exhibit “excessive daytime sleepiness,” moodiness, depression, and a decrease in alertness. Sleep apnea treatment options depend on the type and severity. Mild cases may be treated with behavioral therapy, such as changing sleeping position or avoiding alcohol, cigarettes or sleeping pills. There are also dental appliances that can be used. CPAP machines and machines are by far the most common form of treatment, and help those with sleep apnea to breathe easier while they sleep, helping them to get a full night's sleep. Surgical treatment may also be a possibility. The latest treatment Inspire can also help in the mitigation of Sleep Apnea.
Inspire is a well-tested, FDA-approved device that helps patients with obstructive sleep apnea and is an alternative to CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure). The device is implanted into your body and opens your upper airway, allowing for easier breathing while you sleep. When you are ready to sleep, simply click a button on a remote control to activate the device. While you sleep, the Inspire senses your breathing and sends a gentle pulse that moves your tongue and upper airway to keep you breathing freely. Inspire is implanted in a quick outpatient procedure. You and your doctor will then work to fine-tune your device to ensure the best outcomes. If you are having trouble sleeping visit CEENTA website WeJustMakeSense.com. The doctors at CEENTA can determine whether you are a candidate based on three typical criteria: 1) Moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. 2) Weight below a certain Body Mass Index (BMI) and 3) A short, outpatient twilight procedure that shows the pattern of airway collapse during sleep. When these criteria are met, Inspire may be right for you. If not, other surgeries may be helpful for your sleep apnea as well.