Get Bikini ready by focusing on strength

4 exercises to get you in shape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we go into another summer instead of punishing ourselves with fad diets and extreme workout routines in order to fleetingly fit into that swimsuit, instead let’s turn our focus to having a stronger, healthy body and sustaining it. It’s time we changed our mindset from being skinny to being strong and healthy! Here with more is Liz Hilliard, from Hilliard Studio Method. Every Spring hundreds of articles are published with the latest tips on “how to drop 10 pounds” or “get bikini ready.” None of these address long term health, strength and the fact that skinny does not equal healthy. The way to a healthier, stronger body begins by revisioning why we’re exercising in the first place. “Today we are using bands to assist us in getting you stronger and more flexible” says Hilliard. The bands will increase the workout exponentially and get your heart pumping.

Here they are:

· Bicep Squats - stand on band shoulder with apart. Now squat while pulling the bands to your shoulders. It will appear that you are skiing. Leave your hands out front in squatting position and pulse your arms forward.

· Warrior Shoulders - Stand sideways on the band with one foot holding down the band. Lift your hands to a warrior position. Pull your arms up for 10 -15 reps and then make small circles to get a compounding exercising effect.

· Tricep pulls – Stand on the bands and hold the band behind your head and press hands above your head. The resistance alone will get your triceps active and fatigued.

. Abdominal Press – Lay on your mat and with feet together lift legs 60 degrees in the air. Place band on your feet and while holding band lifting your back 45 degrees off the mat. Now pull hands ever so slightly and return hands back to original position. You will feel this right in your core.