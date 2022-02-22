Get clean water for your home

Water is an essential commodity that everyone needs, but have you ever considered what materials are contaminating your water.

Puro Water Solutions is a local company that helps people get better water quality in their home or office in the Greater Charlotte Area. Here with more is the owner Bill Grandits.

Our goal is to improve the water that you are using for all your basic needs. Our systems will treat municipal water as well as well water.

Municipal water needs a system to remove high levels of chlorine and hardness minerals and lead, Puro specializes in removing those harmful materials. Well water can easily pick up pollutants and bacteria in soil. Nitrogen used to make fertilizers and explosives is not ideal when it contaminates your well water. The cow manure used in fertilizer can be a problem and sweep into your well water. Well water is known to contain lead, iron, magnesium, calcium, sulfur dioxide and even arsenic. Puro systems are designed to combat these pollutants and improve the water that you are using.

Puro Water Solutions can install a Whole House Water Treatment System with a Reverse Osmosis System or you can start with just a Reverse Osmosis system for drinking and cooking. Since no one system will work in every situation, Puro will do a water test and show you the options to provide clean, clear, great tasting water.

Pricing is the same for everyone…no matter who is making a purchase. Seniors or people with disabilities don't need to be afraid of being ripped off.

We have options to fit everyone's budget and have great financing options. You will deal with the owner and not a slick 1970s trained sales guy who only goal is to make a sale. Puro pride themselves on great customer service. The way it was meant to be. Call us today at 980-622-9262 or visit PuroWaterSolutions.com

