Get clothes delivered right to your door with Adla

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adla delivers clothes to women in the Charlotte area. They pay for the clothes they keep and Adla picks up any clothes they wish to return from their doorstep. It’s bringing the experience of shopping at the mall to your home!

They initially launched the company in colleges around NC: such as Duke, Wake Forest, High Point, and South Carolina. Now they are launching in The CLT and this is the first city they are launching in!

You get to pick the items that are delivered, and you always get to choose if you want to opt in for deliveries. They have 1,000's of items across every price ranging from $20-$200+.

There's a $20 styling fee to receive a bag. Don't worry! The $20 will go towards any purchase. If you order by tomorrow the $20 will be waived.

For more information and to get signed up go online to tryadla.com

