Get delicious, fresh apples at J & M Farms

J&M Farms, a third generation family farm

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

J & M Farms is located in Hendersonville, North Carolina about 20 minutes south of Asheville. They specialize in heirloom apples, which are very unique. Their taste and appearance, is what makes heirloom apples so special. These apples are preferred for making ciders as well. According to Cheryl McGraw with J&M Farms "our apples taste better than others, because they are not modified like apples that you may buy at the store."

J & M Farms is a third generation family farm and continues that legacy to this day. They are open 7 days a week from July until December for people to come visit.

You can find J & M Farms online on social media. jandmfarmsnc.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.