Get expert advice on your home projects, and mortgage questions

Charlotte Home and Remodeling Show runs through the weekend

The Charlotte Home Remodeling Show is going on from February 25th-27th. Dan Dajaeger has more information.

There will be hundreds of experts on hand at the show. They can help with your mortgage questions and design questions: kitchen, bath windows, doors and any other projects - they have you covered.

Show goers are encouraged to bring their questions, plans, blue prints, pictures and let the expert help in your next DIY project.

The Charlotte Home and Remodeling Show is a great place to window and comparison shop.

You can even set up appointments and talk to designers one on one. The home show has a special offer for show goers, if you donate blood on February 26th, admission is free. The show take place in the Park Expo parking lot.