Get in the holiday spirit with these movies

Sean O'Connell shares his top holiday movie picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's such a great time of year to curl up on the couch and watch your favorite holiday movies.

There are classics, and then there are ones that may not be so obvious.

Movie critic Sean O'connell with cinemablend.com joined us to share his top holiday movie picks.

First up in Home Alone, which is a great pick to transition from Thanksgiving season into Christmas season.

Next is Planes, Trains and Automobiles. This film shows the challenges people face during the holidays when traveling.