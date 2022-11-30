Get Ready Charlotte comedian, musician Tommy Davidson is coming

Get ready to laugh with funny man Tommy Davidson, and The Comedy Zone Dec. 1st - Dec. 4th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready QC Tommy Davidson is coming to The Comedy Zone December 1st through the 4th..

Tommy Davidson a superb comedian and now nominee as Breakout Artist of the year by the Smooth Jazz Network, it comes off a recently released single, I Know, featuring world renowned saxophonist Richard Elliot. This comes on the heels of a successful European tour with multi-Grammy winner, Dave Koz, which they performed to SRO rooms. Following his return to the mainland, Tommy (best known from In Living Color with a ton of guest starring appearances on tv hits) was signed as the special guest star on the iconic “Martin” (BET) reboot of the fan favorite series opposite Martin Lawrence still airing on BET.

Tommy has been in the business for over 30 years. His roots on the hit television In Living Color has catapulted him to more opportunities in Hollywood. The multifaceted and incredible singer makes his way to the QC. Get ready to laugh and be dazzled. Here is what you need to know.

900 NC Music Factory Blvd. B3

Charlotte NC 28206

Tickets are available at cltcomedyzone.com or call 980-321-4702