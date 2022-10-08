Get Ready for A+ Back to School deals

Save on back to school essentials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

To help you save on your back-to-school essentials, RetailMeNot is hosting exclusive back to school deals this month - featuring up to 15% cash back from top retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and more. Visit RetailMeNot.com to shop and save big on all your back to school needs from tech, apparel, dorm essentials and more! Here with more is Lifestyle Contributor, Limor Suss. As summer vacation comes to a close, families everywhere are getting ready to get the kids back to school, here are a few A+ essential you may need.

Clearasil

Clearasil® Rapid Action Acne Treatment Action Face Pore Cleansing Pads cleanse and visibly reduce pimple size and redness in as fast as 4 hours! These Maximum Strength Face Acne Pads have active ingredient of Salicylic Acid 2% Acne Medication, which helps prevent blemishes for radiant skin.

You’ll have visibly clearer skin in as fast as 4 hours. The exfoliating action helps to open blocked pores while delivering spot fighting ingredient deep into the pores to help clear spots fast. Use everyday in the morning and evening for visibly clearer skin. Clearasil, Available at Target, Walgreens & on Amazon

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water

With the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water, hair is instantly detangled, visibly smooth, soft and shiny with less breakage – 10x more smooth & 5x more shine. Garnier aspires to create a positive impact by paving the way towards more and more sustainable beauty that’s accessible to all. Our formula soaks into hair to form thin layers called lamellas to deliver intense care and instant detangling with no weighdown. Get glass-like shine, and its Cruelty-free. It is also suitable for color treated hair.

Bug Bite Thing

Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool uses solely suction to remove the insect saliva or venom left underneath the skin. By removing the irritant, the body stops reacting. Unlike topical creams and ointments, the problem is eliminated, not masked. Stop those pesky bugs from ruining back to school season with Bug Bite Thing. A must-have for kids of all ages, the award-winning insect bite relief suction tool retails for under $10 including free shipping on BugBiteThing.com and the travel bags retail for under $5.