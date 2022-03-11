Get ready for Ballantyne's Backyard...Whiskey Wine & Fire event

Tickets are selling fast at Whiskey Wine & Fire event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new event is coming to Ballantyne's Backyard this Saturday...it's Whiskey Wine and Fire event. Here with more is Greg Nivens, owner of Eat, Drink, Relax.

The town is heating up an evening of elegance is in the air. It’s the Whiskey Wine & Fire event in Ballantyne's Backyard. This exclusive foodie celebration will feature: Whiskey Bars, Elegant Wines & Cocktails, Great Music, Tented Food Stations, Food Trucks, & Restaurants and Intimate Firepits throughout. Relax Around the Fire Gardens and enjoy an inspired take on fire-kissed BBQ, specialty grilling, and drink pairings. Please dress appropriately, the event is outdoors. Each Guest Receives a Souvenir Glass to enjoy All You Care To Taste Whiskey & Wine Tastings as you stroll from table to table.

Food Galore! Enjoy the great barbeque, grilled meat selections, and other goodies from our vendors onsite – whole animal grilling, pork, ribs, brisket, sausages, chickens, and other surprises. Many of your favorite Food Trucks will be on-site, plus a S’mores Station! Enjoy Seminars in the Tasting Theater with Master Distillers, Brew-masters, Grill-masters, Butchers, and Pit Masters.

And don’t forget there is Live Music on The Main Stage.

Tickets are still available. The general admission ticket for Saturday 5pm-9pm includes a souvenir tasting glass with all-you-care-to-taste sampling of whiskey, wine, and other beverages, access to all food trucks and vendors (all food is a la carte), and all live entertainment.

The Twilight VIP ticket starts at 4pm an includes a souvenir tasting glass with all-you-care-to-taste sampling of whiskey, wine, and other beverages, early entry into the event with one extra hour of tastings, a Passport of Tastes from each of our Grilling/Meat Stations (all other foods are a la carte), a bottle of wine from our curate selection – you get to choose red or white, a special VIP communal seating Lounge Area, and all live entertainment. These tickets are unfortunately sold out.