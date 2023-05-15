Get Ready for Couch Yoga!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Today’s workout we want you to do something a little different from the Yoga norm. We want you to replace your yoga mat with your couch. If you’re on your couch stay there because you are ready for yoga coach,
Kara McConaghy, from Yoga 4 Elite Athletes to take us through some exercises. From the comfort of your own couch you can enjoy doing this exercises as you watch television. This is a good time to get in some yoga while lounging in your home. “We are going to do some Couch Yoga, namely replace your yoga mat with your couch” says McConaghy.
Here are the exercises:
Ex 1: Spine Opener
Ex 2: Butterfly
Ex 3: 90/90 Hip Rotation
Ex 4: Beginner Spine Rotation
“Circulation is the key to feeling good and staying young“ says McConaghy. For more information visit Kara on Instagram @Yoga4EliteAthletes
