Get ready for "Live at 11"

Plenty of fun things to do at Ballantyne's backyard party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is still plenty of summertime fun to be had.

“Live at 11” in Ballantyne’s backyard has two more shows coming up and here to tell us more is Hailey Rorie. “Live at 11” is a concert series in its second year. The series supports local causes. It will also help kids as they gear up to return to school. This year at 5:30pm Kids in America will be featured. They are an 80s tribute band. Come on out it will be lots of fun.

Eventgoers' can expect a number of things when they come out to “Live at 11.” There are food trucks and local breweries on hand. Not to mention the family fun like playing games such as Corn Hole and Giant size Connect four. There is also an art program that one can get involved in. Teaming up with organization like Art Pop Blumenthal performing Arts and Charlotte is Creative has proven to be a winning combination . There is also an exhibition coming in September and a 60 foot mural will be featured. Look also for fall events like the Taco & Taps Festival, Oktoberfest and Market at 11. There is so much to do and plenty to see. For more information visit GoBallantyne.com for all the times, dates and events.

