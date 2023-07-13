Get ready for - Pentatonix: The World Tour

Fresh off of Hollywood Boulevard where a cappella group Pentatonix received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the three-time Grammy-winning quintet announced that they will be embarking on a North American Tour with very special guest Lauren Alaina. Since emerging in 2011, Pentatonix have become the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, and have released a number of successful albums, earning nominations for Grammys, Emmys, and Billboard Music Awards along the way. Pentatonix is set to embark on their North American tour across 23 cities.

The three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet - Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee - have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams. “Our success can be contributed to our differences.” says Sallee. He adds “We are all so different vocally and with different experiences that it makes for magic when we collaborate.” The tour is going to be hot and Pentatonix are looking forward to showcasing songs you know and some of their original songs that you may not have heard. “One of my favorite things about the Tour is meeting our fans” says Olusola. He adds “Millions of fans are inspired by our music and sometimes healed by our sound; I find that wonderful.” Pentatonix will be in Charlotte NC here are the details: 13 August, Pentatonix: The World Tour, Charlotte, NC at the PNC Music Pavilion. For more information visit PTXofficial.com.