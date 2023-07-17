Get Ready for some Football – sponsored by MLS Season Pass

This morning we're talking the fast growing major sport in the United States, soccer! Joining us is MLS Season Pass Studio Host and Match Analyst Tony Cherchi. Tony Cherchi, who has covered soccer extensively for ESPN, Univision and Paramount, including multiple World Cups has watched & broadcast the amazing growth of soccer. In fact the influence of soccer is a growing global phenomena. MLS Season pass with Apple TV has made it even simpler to watch the games. No longer do you have to wonder who won or to go to the sports bar to hopefully watch the game, you can enjoy MLs Season Pass to watch all the excitement. And as Lionel Messi’s, only the greatest soccer player currently in the world makes the jump to Miami, soccer in the U.S will only get bigger. Stadiums are selling out of fans wanting to get a glimpse of the star. “It’s the equivalent if Michael Jordan the greatest basketball player to ever lived went to play overseas in Europe, can you imagine the explosion” says Cherchi.