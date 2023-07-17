Get Ready for some Football – sponsored by MLS Season Pass

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
This morning we're talking the fast growing major sport in the United States, soccer! Joining us is MLS Season Pass Studio Host and Match Analyst Tony Cherchi. Tony Cherchi, who has covered soccer extensively for ESPN, Univision and Paramount, including multiple World Cups has watched & broadcast the amazing growth of soccer. In fact the influence of soccer is a growing global phenomena. MLS Season pass with Apple TV has made it even simpler to watch the games. No longer do you have to wonder who won or to go to the sports bar to hopefully watch the game, you can enjoy MLs Season Pass to watch all the excitement. And as Lionel Messi’s, only the greatest soccer player currently in the world makes the jump to Miami, soccer in the U.S will only get bigger. Stadiums are selling out of fans wanting to get a glimpse of the star. “It’s the equivalent if Michael Jordan the greatest basketball player to ever lived went to play overseas in Europe, can you imagine the explosion” says Cherchi.
This Major League Soccer season, multiple crowds of more than 65,000 fans attended opening weekend, and a record crowd is expected at the Rose Bowl when the LA Galaxy host rival LAFC on the 4th of July. Local teams [also drawing new passionate fans, leading to packed stadiums and expanded business opportunities in each club’s city. Interest in soccer across the continent will only increase with the World Cup slated to come to North America in 2026. For those who can’t attend games, every live Major League Soccer regular season match is available to watch on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service on the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass also offers the entire playoffs, and the new Leagues Cup tournament featuring all the clubs from MLS and LIGA MX that starts July 21. MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. For more information visit MLSSoccer.com