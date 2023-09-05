Get ready for the 18th Annual Festa Italiana Charlotte!!

Tickets and tables are available online!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 18th annual Festa Italiana is back in Charlotte on May 21st!

Here with all the details today we have Dr. Vincent E. Voci, the originator of the event. This is the 18th year that we will have La Festa Italiana. Festa Italiana is a one-of-a-kind charitable event, featuring some of the best Italian cuisines in the Southeast. Enjoy a beautiful day in an elegant setting complete with live music, art, beer, wine, dessert, and incredible food from the area’s best chefs, restaurants, and caterers. It’s an event for the whole famiglia, complete with kid’s activities, and a silent charity auction.

“It’s going to be again a the lovely venue The Gateway in uptown” says Dr. Voci. He goes on to say “The venue is outdoors and covered so whether rain or shine the event will take place.” La Festa will feature the best in Italian cuisine from a number of area restaurants. The beverages will be from local restaurants and bars as well. Buy a ticket and explore the world of gourmet food, Italiana style. The proceeds from La Festa Italiana 2023, like every year, go to St. Anthony’s Foundation of Charlotte, a 501c3 non-profit, which supports organizations dedicated to helping people with intellectual, developmental, and physical special needs and challenges. The St. Anthony’s Foundation of Charlotte, which works with non-profit Nevins Inc. has indeed help to improve people’s lives in our community. Since 2006, FESTA has raised more than $300,000 for Nevins Center. Help us make this year the best Festa Italiana yet.

For more information visit FestaItalianaCharlotte.org.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.