Get Ready for The 25th edition of the Latin American Excelente Awards

Celebrate with the Latino Community in the Queen City!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 25th edition of the Latin American Excelente Awards is right around the corner. Here with more and how you can attend is Alvaro Gurdian. The Latin American Excelente Awards is a wonderful event to recognize the outstanding achievements of Latino leaders and their supporters. 2023 marks the 25th edition of the Latin American Excelente Awards. Year after year, this recognition is given to men and women from the Charlotte area, who excel in business, service, education, and academics.

One special award will recognize a non-Latin person who has strongly supported the Latino community and another special award will recognize outstanding Latino students. The Hilton Charlotte Uptown is stunning venue where the Latin American Excelente Awards will take place.. “There is indeed a Dress code we want the attendees to adhere to“ says Gurdian. He adds “We want the elegant dress code to contribute to the overall ambiance of the Latin American Excelente Awards.” “So come decked out and camera ready!”

The funds raised from the gala are partly divided to the scholarship program. They go to the Latino Student Scholarship Fund of the La Noticia Foundation to help[ pay for the recipients college education. The Latino community and its recipients of the scholarship can help better their lives.

Some of the awards include:

Businessman and Business Woman of the Year

This award recognizes an outstanding male and female individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and success in the business world. The recipient of this award has made significant contributions to their industry, showing remarkable achievements and driving positive change.

Community Service person of the year

This award celebrates an individual who has dedicated their time, energy, and resources to making a positive difference in their community. The recipient has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others, working tirelessly to address social issues and create meaningful change.

Teacher of the year

This award recognizes an exceptional educator who has made a significant impact on the lives of their students. The recipient has shown exceptional dedication, innovation, and a genuine passion for teaching, inspiring their students to reach their full potential.

Student of the year

This award celebrates an outstanding student who has excelled academically, demonstrated leadership skills, and made notable contributions to their school or community. The recipient is a role model, embodying the values of dedication, perseverance, and excellence.