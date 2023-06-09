Get ready for the 41st annual Morganton Festival

The fun kicks off this Friday

Example video title will go here for this video

The 41st Annual Morganton Festival is coming up this weekend! There will be over 250 arts and crafts vendors, two dozen food vendors, rides and games, and FREE entertainment across three stages.

Friday's music entertainment from Lucas Jagneaux and the Roadshow and The Red Clay Strays (RCS have been touring with Dierks Bentley and will have just played Red Rocks Amphitheater prior to their performance at the Morganton Festival). Saturday's music entertainment from Rev On – Foreigner Tribute Band and Bohemian Queen – Queen Tribute Band.

West Union Art Studios is one of over 250 vendors at the festival. Not only are they returning festival vendors but they operate a small business in downtown Morganton. Adam is owner AND creator of functional pottery.

The 41st Annual Morganton Festival is Friday, September 8 from12pm to11pm and Saturday, September 9 9am to 10pm. For more information go to MorgantonFest.org.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.