Get Ready for The Epicurean Influencer Pop Up!

The Epicurean Influencer Experience Pop Up is coming soon

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Epicurean Influencer Experience Pop Up is coming soon. Here with more is Chef Mitzi Jackson and Shana Hope the owner of Birds Bakery 803. We are so excited about the Epicurean Influencer Experience Pop up that’s going to be held in September. At the Pop Up we will get to showcase good food, delicious wines and selfies galore. "The event will take place in a Selfie Studio so take “Selfies” and share on all social media platforms" says Chef Mitzi. The Pop up will also feature a number of the tapas that are popular and delicious.

“We showcase a dish that is considered “high class” called Dirty Bird Deviled Eggs” says Chef Mitzi. She adds “It’s part of our contribution of how one can make a special, delicious and tasty deviled egg that everyone will love.” Also at the Pop Up we feature some savory and sweet Cupcakes from Birds Bakery in Rock Hill. The cupcake are delicious and unique. Plus, Chef Mitzi is going to feature her special seasoning at the Pop Up.

“My gourmet seasonings make great gifts and are a one stop shop for seasoning all your favorite dishes” says Chef Mitzi. She adds “ I know that you and your loved one will enjoy them.” The set includes:

Veggielicious - this seasoning is made for my vegans and vegetarians. Contains veggie bouillon, garlic, onion , turmeric and other spices.

Sex on the Beef - our most popular flavor! I infused coffee grinds, with pepper, salt, garlic, and other seasonings to take your beef, pork, lamb to new heights.

Kickin Chicken - not to spicy, but just right. Cajun spices blended with garlic, onion, peppers, and other herbs to give your chicken dishes extra flavor.

Seafood Bang Bang - creole spices combined with garlic, oregano, and a host of other flavors for your salmon, mussels, shrimp and any other seafood you have in mind.