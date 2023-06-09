Get Ready for the Souper Chef Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Our next guest is a regular who decided to take his skill as a chef on the road, we welcome Chef Jack, and he is going to tell us about his new Food Truck SouperChef. The Souper Chef Food truck feature dishes like She Crab Soup, Strawberry Dessert Egg Rolls, Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap, The Cod Father and more. The dessert egg rolls have been a huge hit with flavors such as Oreo, banana split, s’mores, strawberry, salted caramel pumpkin and pretzel we can be creative as possible. “I wanted to be my own boss and do what I love to do which is cook for a living” says Chef Acheson. He adds “I’m trying to separate myself from your everyday food truck foods and all soups that will be offered in the fall. My dishes will be all 💯 original recipes. A “Souper twist” on classic soups.” The Food Truck has been all over the Queen City. “Just recently we worked a church concert where there was about 600 attendees and we have dinner set up 2-3 times a week for dinner and/or dinner at a local gas station” says Chef Acheson. “This upcoming weekend we are serving a kickboxing tournament and are available for all sorts of sporting events and we are available for private events, birthday parties, family reunions, corporate events etc.… For more information visit The Souper Chef on Facebook @SouperChef or call 704-214-0788.



