Get Ready for the Southern Guitar Festival coming to the QC!

Marina Alexandra has established herself as a dynamic performer with a powerful stage presence. She has been playing since she was 6years-old. “My mother helped me, and enrolled me into music school where I learned to play guitar and piano." Alexandra adds “I’ve been living in the Carolinas for the past four years and I love it here.” Finger Style Guitar Magazine described her as an “amazing player that commands the guitar with world-class technique and musicianship that is uncommon.”

She has received awards in several guitar competitions, including the Music Teachers National Association State and Regional Competitions, and semifinalist in the 6th annual Edwin H. and Leigh W. Schadt National String Competition for classical guitar. Marina has a concert career spanning more than 20 years, taking her to the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, National Public Radio, Allentown Radio, and hundreds of venues, including colleges, guitar festivals, and museums throughout the USA. She has released three albums, including: Timeless Enchantment (Baroque, Classical, Modern, and Latin-American music), A Moment of Magic (modern music by Russian composer Nikita Koshkin), and Americas from North to South (flute and guitar music). “I am excited to tell you about The Southern Guitar Festival, September 30th – October 1st” “ says Alexandra. Whenever possible, The Southern Guitar Festival brings high-caliber artists and competition winners to perform in under-served communities, children’s hospitals This year The Southern Guitar Festival will feature artist guitarist Diego Figueiredo and Leonela Alejandro. The Southern Guitar Festival supports activities that enhance formal, classroom-based, and informal education. Our programs provide educational experiences for the broader community and professional development opportunities for music practitioners.

The Southern Guitar Festival provides competition venues for teachers’ students, opportunities to present and participate in intensive workshops, and networking events with luthiers, peers, and world-class performers. Get your tickets while they last. For more information visit SouthernGuitarfest.com