Get Ready for The Yard Ripper!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is here and that means the perfect time to sit outside and enjoy the weather; to help insure you have the perfect drink - our friends from Resident Culture are here with a big announcement. CEO and co-owner of resident culture, Amanda McLamb is here giving us a sneak peak of their latest creation.



At Resident Culture, we take our beer seriously, but most importantly, we value the relationships and family culture we have cultivated. “We are proud to announce that Resident Culture Brewing Co. will produce and can its first hard seltzer line, just in time for warmer weather in the Carolinas” says McLamb. Resident Culture’s Yard Ripper craft hard seltzers will launch Saturday, April 15 and be available in 12 oz. cans featuring lime, grapefruit and peach flavors, made with real fruit. “Our seltzer is crisp, light and easy to crush (or rip), basically like a smooth sparkling flavored water,” says Chris Tropeano, Resident Culture co-owner and Director of Brewing Operations. “The flavoring product we use is 100% real fruit with no other additives. It tastes super fresh and natural because it is.” Poised to be the go-to drink of summer, Yard Ripper is for anyone who loves a refreshing drink on a hot day at the beach, lake, pool, tailgate or just hanging with friends. Yard Ripper’s label, designed by in-house illustrator Maryssa Pickett, is reminiscent of the 1980s aesthetic sometimes referred to as synth-wave or retro-wave.