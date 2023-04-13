Get Ready for The Yard Ripper!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is here and that means the perfect time to sit outside and enjoy the weather; to help insure you have the perfect drink - our friends from Resident Culture are here with a big announcement. CEO and co-owner of resident culture, Amanda McLamb is here giving us a sneak peak of their latest creation.
At Resident Culture, we take our beer seriously, but most importantly, we value the relationships and family culture we have cultivated. “We are proud to announce that Resident Culture Brewing Co. will produce and can its first hard seltzer line, just in time for warmer weather in the Carolinas” says McLamb. Resident Culture’s Yard Ripper craft hard seltzers will launch Saturday, April 15 and be available in 12 oz. cans featuring lime, grapefruit and peach flavors, made with real fruit. “Our seltzer is crisp, light and easy to crush (or rip), basically like a smooth sparkling flavored water,” says Chris Tropeano, Resident Culture co-owner and Director of Brewing Operations. “The flavoring product we use is 100% real fruit with no other additives. It tastes super fresh and natural because it is.” Poised to be the go-to drink of summer, Yard Ripper is for anyone who loves a refreshing drink on a hot day at the beach, lake, pool, tailgate or just hanging with friends. Yard Ripper’s label, designed by in-house illustrator Maryssa Pickett, is reminiscent of the 1980s aesthetic sometimes referred to as synth-wave or retro-wave.
Resident Culture’s production of the hard seltzer includes similar steps to its beer-making process, such as fermenting simple sugars to create the alcoholic base and carbon filtering the liquid to get it to its purest form. Then dehydrated fruit crystals are added, bringing out the natural flavors of the citrus and stone fruit. Yard Ripper’s ABV (alcohol by volume) is 5%. “Our team is passionate about refined liquids and bubbles, so hard seltzer made sense for our next phase of growth,” says Amanda McLamb, Resident Culture co-owner and CEO. “We are so proud of the final product our brew team has been toying with and perfecting for years.” Get ready for the release party! The ‘80s-themed Yard Ripper release party will take place 2-7 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Resident Culture South End (332 W Bland St.) and will feature giveaways, photo opportunities, a special menu from El Toro Bruto and drink specials. Yard Ripper will be available in individual cans and to-go six packs at Resident Culture’s taprooms in Plaza Midwood and South End. It will also be sold wherever Resident Culture is distributed, including Harris Teeter, Whole Foods and Lowes Foods. For more information, visit residentculturebrewing.com