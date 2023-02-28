Get ready to rock with Kids in America!

Kids in America, 80's band, raises money for Rhythm & Brews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids in America is a high-energy, power-packed, ultra-fun, 6 piece band paying tribute to the totally awesome 1980s. Today we are joined by band members Allison Rose, Mike Graci, Logan Hendley and Jake Wright to talk about Rhythm and Brews and the musical stylings of Kids in America.

“Kids in America covers all genres from this timeless decade. From new wave, pop, dance, rock, hair metal, and sing along iconic ballads.” “Kids in America specializes in recreating the 80s visually and musically by delivering authentic sound with a vivid show for your favorite 80s hits” says Rose. We encourage crowd participation so our fans have a fun experience at every event. We totally love this! "We are an 80's Tribute band performing nationally and based out of Charlotte, NC and we love to perform” says Hendley. Our shows cover the biggest hits and artists of this iconic era! Madonna, Michael Jackson, Guns and Roses, Duran Duran, Prince, Journey, Cyndi Lauper, The Cure, Pat Benatar, The Cars and much more! "My goal was to present something people would love from the costumes, props and performance” says Graci. They will be appearing at the famous Rhythm and Brews event on March 4th.

Rhythm & Brews is in its ninth year and serves as a “kick off to spring” party to help generate awareness and raise funds necessary to support services for child victims of abuse. The Rhythm & Brews event will feature live music from ‘80s tribute band Kids in America, live and silent auctions, a photo booth, delicious food, and local craft beer tastings from Birdsong Brewing Co., Ghostface Brewing, Lost Worlds Brewing, Petty Thieves Brewing Co. and Protagonist Beer. The goal for this year’s Rhythm & Brews event is to raise $125,000, sell 300 tickets and continue to share the story of the impactful services Pat’s Place offers to children and families affected by child abuse and other trauma in Mecklenburg County.

Tickets are available for purchase so come on down enjoy yourself and support a great cause.

EVENT INFORMATION

80s Band Kids in America featured

Name: Rhythm & Brews presented by Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 4

Location: The Peninsula Club, 19101 Peninsula Club Dr. in Cornelius

Ticket Prices: $85 for general admission; $125 for VIP